  1. Politics
Jun 29, 2020, 11:31 PM

Iran censures naturalization of killing of civilians by US

Iran censures naturalization of killing of civilians by US

TEHRAN, Jun. 29 (MNA) – In a tweet, on Sunday, Iran's ministry of foreign affairs lambasted normalization and de-tabooing of the killing of civilians in US military operations.

Civilians killed during US military operations: de-tabooed, naturalized and neglected.

The tweet war released on the occasion of the US Human Rights Week.

In its earlier tweet on Sunday, the Iranian ministry named MEK (Mujahedin-e Khalq) a terror cult.

“MEK is, by all means, a terror cult. Europe is home to this rogue entity & Americans taxpayers’ money has funded the atrocities of this corrupt grouplet.”

"Both have hands in the massacre of innocent Iranians by MEK,“ Iranian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

In a tweet on Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry wrote that US is desperately leading a global campaign to use economic terrors against Iranians.

Iranian Foreign Ministry referred to the US Human Rights Week and reacted to US efforts to use economic sanctions against Iran.

“From depriving Iran of its own financial resources for making ends meet, to banning delivery of the COVID19-related supplies for saving Iranians' lives, the US regime is desperately leading global campaign to use economic, medical terrors against Iranian,” the tweet added.

HJ/4961656

News Code 160340

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News