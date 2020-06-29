Iran censures naturalization of killing of civilians by US

Civilians killed during US military operations: de-tabooed, naturalized and neglected.

The tweet war released on the occasion of the US Human Rights Week.

In its earlier tweet on Sunday, the Iranian ministry named MEK (Mujahedin-e Khalq) a terror cult.

“MEK is, by all means, a terror cult. Europe is home to this rogue entity & Americans taxpayers’ money has funded the atrocities of this corrupt grouplet.”

"Both have hands in the massacre of innocent Iranians by MEK,“ Iranian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

In a tweet on Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry wrote that US is desperately leading a global campaign to use economic terrors against Iranians.

Iranian Foreign Ministry referred to the US Human Rights Week and reacted to US efforts to use economic sanctions against Iran.

“From depriving Iran of its own financial resources for making ends meet, to banning delivery of the COVID19-related supplies for saving Iranians' lives, the US regime is desperately leading global campaign to use economic, medical terrors against Iranian,” the tweet added.

