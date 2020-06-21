‘Enemies will no longer wish for a military war with Iran’, says IRGC cmdr.

“Enemies will no longer wish for a military war with us due to development of this aspect of power in proportion to the growth of threats,” Major General Hossein Salami said on Sunday in a local ceremony in Tehran.

“Also the history and experience of the world about the credibility of this power deters enemies from choosing this strategy, however, this will not lead to our negligence,” he added.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution is growing and is gradually expanding in geography and depth while its principles and concepts are influencing the humankind, IRGC’s first-in-command said.

As the Islamic Revolution is growing, enemies are becoming more afraid and try to turn the life of the Iranian nation into a battlefield, he said, pointing to enemies’ soft war against Iran.

Enemies will not abandon devising plots against Iran as they see this country as the source of inspiration for other nations, he added.

The truth, he continued, is that the life-giving breeze of the Islamic Revolution has reached all over the world, and this inspiring spring has even affected American society.

“Burning US flag is a symbol of showing the spirit of the fight against tyranny and it is now happening in America; this is for sure inspired by the spirit of Jihad against America that has been expanded across the world.”

