Iran's 'Golsan' unloads food, medical supplies at Venezuelan port

Iranian-flagged cargo ship Golsan, built in 1998, left Iran's southern port of Bandar Abbas on May 15.

The Golsan's journey signals a blossoming relationship between the two nations in defiance of stiff financial sanctions by the Trump administration against each of them.

Russ Dallen, head of the Miami-based investment firm Caracas Capital Markets, said he believes "that it is carrying parts to continue repairing Venezuela’s collapsed refineries.”

The Golsan approached Caribbean waters Friday following a high-seas journey from Iran.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro thanked Iranian support, stressing that Caracas and Tehran are both after peace, and have the right to do free trade.

HJ/IRN83833350