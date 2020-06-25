  1. Politics
Jun 25, 2020, 10:40 AM

Iran's 'Golsan' unloads food, medical supplies at Venezuelan port

Iran's 'Golsan' unloads food, medical supplies at Venezuelan port

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – Shortly after Tehran sent five tankers loaded with gasoline to relieve its fuel-starved South American ally, Iranian cargo ship, 'Golsan', carrying food and medical supplies docked and unloaded at Venezuelan northern port of La Guayra on Wednesday night.

Iranian-flagged cargo ship Golsan, built in 1998, left Iran's southern port of Bandar Abbas on May 15.

The Golsan's journey signals a blossoming relationship between the two nations in defiance of stiff financial sanctions by the Trump administration against each of them.

Russ Dallen, head of the Miami-based investment firm Caracas Capital Markets, said he believes "that it is carrying parts to continue repairing Venezuela’s collapsed refineries.”

The Golsan approached Caribbean waters Friday following a high-seas journey from Iran.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro thanked Iranian support, stressing that Caracas and Tehran are both after peace, and have the right to do free trade.

HJ/IRN83833350

News Code 160169

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News