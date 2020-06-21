Sixth Iranian ship en route to Venezuela carrying food: envoy

"The sixth Iranian ship moving toward the Venezuelan coast is carrying food," Soltani said in an interview with Lebanese Almayadeen news network on Saturday.

According to reports, Iran has dispatched another merchant ship to Venezuela despite Washington’s threats against both nations.

Washington Post stated an Iranian ship ‘Golsan’ is expected to dock in Venezuela soon, an arrival that comes shortly after the five tankers loaded with gasoline delivered to Venezuela.

The vessel is expected to anchor in Venezuelan ports on Sundays or Mondays.

According to the Maritime Traffic Center, Golsan left the port of Shahid Rajaei in Iran on May 17 this year and its current speed is about 13.1 knots. Each node is 1852 meters per hour.

