India congratulates Iran on Islamic Revolution Anniversary

This gesture underscores the ongoing diplomatic relationship between India and Iran, particularly in the context of regional politics and cooperation. The congratulatory message also can explore the historical context of India-Iran relations.

The Ten-Day Dawn (Fajr) ceremonies commemorate a pivotal moment in Iran’s modern history, reinforcing the country’s revolutionary identity and anti-imperialist stance. Relations between Iran and India strengthened following the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Jaishankar stated on his social media platform: "I congratulate Mr. Araqchi, the Foreign Minister, the government, and the people of Iran on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution."

The message highlights the importance of Iran in India's foreign policy.

This interaction may pave the way for further diplomatic engagements between the two countries.

Ties between Iran and India back to the Persian Empire of Cyrus the Great. The nations have long influenced each other in culture, art, architecture, and language.