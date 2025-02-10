  1. Politics
UN mission warns of Iran’s response to US threats

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – The permanent mission of Iran to the United Nations emphasized that Tehran has never started a war, but is fully prepared to react to any US threat.

“Happy anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran. The Revolution of the Iranian people shattered the American idol, spelled an end to US domination in Iran, and sought a logical, just, and equitable relationship,” the UN mission said in a post on its X account on Sunday night.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has never been the initiator of escalation but has always responded proportionately to the nature and intensity of US threats —a course which shall indeed continue,” it noted.

