46th Anniv. of Islamic Revolution Celebrated in Tajikistan

This event underscores the strengthening relationship between Iran and Tajikistan, two nations with shared cultural and historical ties. It highlights the importance of diplomatic and cultural exchanges in fostering mutual understanding and cooperation.

The Ten-Day Dawn(Fajr) ceremonies commemorate a pivotal moment in Iran’s modern history, reinforcing the country’s revolutionary identity and anti-imperialist stance. Alongside celebrations of the 46th Anniversary of the Victory of the Islamic Revolution throughout Iran, the National Day of the Islamic Republic of Iran is being held in some other countries including Tajikistan.

Iranian Ambassador Alireza Haghighian, in his speech at the ceremony, reflected on the significant events and achievements following the Islamic Revolution, emphasizing the current status of the developing relationship between the two brotherly nations, Iran and Tajikistan.

MNA/Iran Press