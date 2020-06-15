Army ready to help extinguish potential wildfire in Khuzestan prov.

Second Brigadier General Hamzeh Bidadi, commander of Army's regional headquarters in the southwest of the country, said that eight battalions of the force, each having 600 individuals, are ready to confront possible wildfires in the region.

Speaking in an interview with IRNA, he noted that more equipment and support are needed to raise the performance of the force in this field.

Also, these battalions were immediately sent to extinguish a fire in Khasraj jungles, giving a hand to other executive forces of the province in putting out the fire, he added.

This senior army commander added that eight army helicopters were dispatched to transfer human forces to wildfire-hit areas of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province in the past weeks.

He maintained that these battalions are ready in case of any incidents through interaction and coordination established between the army and crisis management headquarter.

Abundant rainfall in spring led to the growth of dense vegetation across the country and now, as the hot season has arrived, most parts of these meadows are threatened by fire and this reduplicates the necessity of the increased protection of these natural resources.

In some cases, a reflection of sunlight through glassy objects and mineral water bottles in nature can start a wildfire.

