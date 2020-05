YASOUJ, May 24 (MNA) – A wildfire, broke out on Friday in the heights of Gachsaran Town, has burnt down tens of hectares of forests and meadows. Despite firefighters’ attempt to bring the blaze under control, the fire is still burning strong due to windy weather and impassable condition of the area. Gachsaran is a town in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province in the southwest of Iran.