Iran, Iraq discuss expansion of healthcare cooperation

In a meeting held in Baghdad on Thursday, the two officials agreed to reopen all Iraqi borders with Iran twice a week for commercial exchanges.

They also discussed the issue of giving entrance permission for the Iranian companies and agreed talks be held between the two sides on the issue of managing cooperation at high levels, especially the coronavirus situation.

Earlier in the day, Masjedi met with Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and held talks on the expansion of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides discussed the process of relations between Baghdad and Tehran, the expansion of bilateral cooperation, as well as the latest regional developments.

Over the past month since the formation of the Al-Kadhimi government, Masjedi has met with the new prime minister, interior, defense, transportation, labor and social affairs, finance, higher education and oil ministers to help strengthen political, economic, cultural and social ties between Iran and Iraq.

