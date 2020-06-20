Iran voices concern over France's missile test

Mousavi said on Saturday that the recent test of a ballistic and nuclear missile by France is inconsistent with the country's commitments and expressed concern over the move.

Mousavi maintained that the launch of a new generation of intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of carrying several nuclear warheads (called the M51 missile) by the French navy is completely incompatible with Article 6 of the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

“The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while expressing concern over this action, believes that the French government must not ignore its international obligations regarding Article 6 of NPT and further calls on Paris to fully comply with its commitments in the field of nuclear disarmament,” he added.

He described nuclear weapons as a threat to international peace and security and noted that modernizing and testing such weapons would weaken the NPT as the cornerstone of the international disarmament and non-proliferation.

FA/ 4953833