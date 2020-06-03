Widespread media coverage of Iranian Leader’s remarks on George Floyd murder

Speaking in a live TV speech on Wednesday on the occasion of 31st demise anniversary of founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA), Ayatollah Khamenei considered the current events in the United States as the manifestation of hidden realities of the US government.

In its latest news, Associated Press highlighted a part of Iranian Leader’s remarks and wrote that Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei lashed out at Washington on murdering a black American citizen George Floyd due to the adoption of deceptive human rights policies.

According to AP, Iranian Leader addressed the US and stated, “they [US government] kill people openly while claiming to support human rights and do not apologize for their heinous behavior.”

The Associated Press pointed to the concluding remarks of Leader of the Islamic Revolution on the sentence “I Can’t Breathe” and wrote, Iranian Leader said that this is not a new thing while this is the nature of America. That’s what the US government has done such a heinous behavior with people all over the world.

France Press news agency released reflection of Iranian Leader’s remarks with regard to US mismanagement in the fight against the novel coronavirus concurrent with the murdering of a black American citizen George Floyd.

According to France Press, Ayatollah Khamenei said that management of US leaders on the coronavirus pandemic has discredited them around the world.

Killing of an unarmed black man by US cop showed the true face of the United States and their oppression against people of world including their country, France Press quoted Iranian Leader as saying.

Following the tragic death of an American black man on May 25, 2020, due to the violence of a white Minneapolis police officer, thousands of people have hit the streets across the US to protest against this behavior of the American police.

