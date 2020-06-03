Fighting until eradication of oppression, sole way to save nations from yoke of US exploitation

Imam Khomeini’s rightful call to fight tyranny and oppression is that battling until the complete eradication of tyranny and oppression is the sole way of saving the nations from the yoke of American exploitation.

Some excerpts of the statement are read as follows,

In the ups and downs of the history of Islamic Iran, Khordad 14 and 15 are reminiscent of the name and distinguished personality of the great leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini [RA].

By relying on the Almighty God, the late Imam Khomeini [RA] stood against bullying and arrogant powers solely with his bravery and courage and did not fear anyone in this path.

With the establishment of a government based on Islam and overthrowing the monarchy system, Imam Khomeini [RA] made dramatic and considerable changes beyond Iran’s geography both at regional and international levels.

After the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, the fall and decline of quasi-superpowers initiated under the auspices of the great leader of Iran, Imam Khomeini [RA].

While commemorating the anniversary of the popular Khordad 15 Uprising, which is the outset of the movement of Islamic Awakening of the great nation of Iran and indicator of spiritual bond of people with the Divinely ideals, Ministry of Defense considers the pioneering role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in regional and international arenas due to the blessings of the late Imam Khomeini [RA] in the history of Islamic Iran.

MA/ 4940790