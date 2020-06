SHIRAZ, Jun. 03 (MNA) – The commemoration ceremony of 31st demise anniversary of the founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini [RA] was held in Vakil Mosque of Shiraz, Fars province on Wednesday.

People listened the live TV speech of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in historic Vakil Mosque of Shiraz by fully observing health protocols amid the pandemic.