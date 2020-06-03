Imam Khomeini’s house in Qom

QOM, Jun. 03 (MNA) – From among the few houses that the late Imam Khomeini [RA] rented or purchased during his stay in Qom, his last house in Yakhchal Ghazi Neighborhood of Qom is famous.

The historic house of the late Imam Khomeini [RA] in Qom province was constructed about 100 years ago which had been purchased by himself.

His home in Feyziyeh School of Qom is one of the other memorials of the late Imam Khomeini [RA], where he lived there for some time upon his first arrival in Qom in 1928. This chamber was the venue for social, scientific and political meetings of the Imam in those years.