Jun 3, 2020, 11:29 AM

Imam Khomeini earned people not by money or guns but by ‘right call’: activist

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – A human rights activist praised Islamic Revolution founder Imam Khomeini’s characteristics, noting that it was the character and call of this great man that attracted the Iranian nation.

Firas Al Najim, head of Canadian Defenders for Human Rights, has released a video on the occasion of the 31st demise anniversary of Imam Khomeini. 
 

