Coronavirus under control in Iran: WHO rep.

Making the remarks in the Iranian Semnan province, Hamelmann praised Iran's efforts and measures against Covid-19 saying that the virus spread in under control in Iran.

"The dramatic decrease in Covid-19 patients in Iran indicates that the measures taken to combat the virus have been effective," he said.

"Of course, the significant reduction in the number of patients in Iran cannot be translated as an end for the virus," he said, "The fight against this disease goes on."

Hamelmann hailed Iran's methods of providing its nation with knowledge about the virus.

In earlier remarks in mid-May, Hamelmann evaluated Iran's actions in containing the highly contagious COVID-19 as admirable, admitting that the country is on the right track in combat against the virus.

As of Monday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Iran has passed 154,445, of whom 7,878 have lost their lives to the deadly virus.

Some 2,979 new cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 154,445 since the outbreak, said Jahanpour in his daily press conference.

