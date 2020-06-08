Hashd al-Sha’abi, Iraqi Army launch op. against ISIL near Syrian border

The joint military operation has been launched to eliminate the remnants of the ISIL terrorist group in the depths of the Nineveh Desert.

The Iraqi-Syrian border will be cleared of ISIL with the participation of the Ansar al-Marja'iya Brigade, Hashd al-Sha’abi, the West Nineveh, and the Salah al-Din Operations Command and the Iraqi army.

The Iraqi Air Force and Engineering branch will also support the operation. In recent months, attacks by the ISIL terrorist group have increased, especially in the area between Kirkuk, Saladin (north), and Diyala (east), known as the “Death Triangle.”

In 2017 and after three years, Iraq regained control of its entire territory and declared victory over ISIL.

Despite this defeat, the ISIL terrorist group still has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017. Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out more than 60 military operations against terrorists during this period.

FA/IRN 83814517