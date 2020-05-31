Traumatized teen who recorded George Floyd’s murder is already being harassed

Darnella Frazier, the 17-year-old who took the video of George Floyd being suffocated and killed by police on Monday, now says that she's facing a series of concerning messages online.

Frazier took the video as proof of police brutality and the pain felt by thousands of people around the US and the world but is now the subject of some harassment as a result.

According to her Facebook page, Frazier has been receiving numerous questions about why she did not fight off police for the duration of the 10-minute video depicting police kneeing Floyd in the neck. In her response, she says that she was scared as a 17-year-old to attempt to fight off any cops or help Floyd.

"I don't expect anyone who wasn't placed in my position to understand why and how I feel the way that I do," she wrote on Facebook.

Later in the post she explained that she did not get involved because she did not want anyone else to be killed or put in the same position as George and she feared how the police would further retaliate.

“If it was not for me 4 cops would’ve still had their jobs, causing other problems," she wrote. "The police most definitely would’ve swept it under the rug with a cover up story.”

Addressing the harassers, she said, “Instead of bashing me, THANK ME! Because that could’ve been one of your loved ones and you would want to see the truth as well.”

