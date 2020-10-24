VIDEO: California police shoots black citizen, sparks unrest

The protesters in San Bernardino, Southern California, marched down a street, blocking traffic at an intersection near where the man was shot. They shouted slogans such as, “Abolish the police!" according to videos on social media.

A police officer fatally shot a black man during an altercation that was partially captured on video Thursday night outside a store in San Bernardino.

The man, identified as Mark Matthew Bender Jr., 35, died at a local hospital, Sgt. John Echevarria said. The officer who shot Bender claimed he had “retrieved a weapon from his pocket” during the struggle.

Police released the video of the shooting, which is nine seconds long, on Friday.

