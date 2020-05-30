Iran Russia to hold 16th joint economic commission in Caucasus

In a phone talk between Iran's Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak on Friday, the two sides agreed to holding the next round of Iran-Russia joint economic cooperation commission in the Caucasus.

Both sides discussed various topics, including joint projects and holding the joint cooperation commission.

Ardakanian and Novak conferred on power plant projects, especially the Sirik project.

Implementing projects of building four thermal plants in Bandar Abbas named Sirik and electrifying Garmsar-Inche Boroun railway were among other topics reviewed by both sides.

