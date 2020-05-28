Jordan calls for immediate action to counter West Bank annexation

In a phone conversation with the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nikolai Mladenov, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi referred to the catastrophic consequences of any annexation of Palestinian lands for regional security and stability.

Al-Safadi maintained that the annexation plan would lead to the destruction of the bilateral solutions and the escalation of tensions.

He further noted that protecting peace and international laws require immediate action by the international community to counter this plan.

The Jordanian Foreign Minister also briefed Mladenov on Jordan's efforts to achieve a clear and effective international position in order to prevent the implementation of the Israeli plan.

Mladenov also said that the United Nations is striving to hold a meeting on how to save the peace process.

Israeli regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the chairman of the Blue and White Coalition Benny Gantz recently agreed to form a coalition cabinet regarding the annexation of the Jordanian Valley and the Zionist settlements in the West Bank in early July. Tel Aviv's decision has drawn strong opposition from Palestinian groups and regional organizations.

FA/FNA 13990307000936