Iran, Iraq defense ministers discuss ways to boost bilateral coop.

Congratulating the appointment of Iraq’s new defense minister, Hatami expressed satisfaction with the formation of the government based on the will and national consensus and within the framework of the interests of all ethnic groups and religions in Iraq.

“An integrated, independent and powerful Iraq, with the participation of all ethnic groups and religions, is our fundamental policy,” he said, adding, “Therefore, we hope that the Iraqi government will be successful in fulfilling its responsibilities and duties, especially in fulfilling its national aspirations, improving economic conditions, and fighting against coronavirus.”

Referring to the impact and necessity of the two countries' defense cooperation in establishing stability and security in the region, he said that Iran is ready to share its capacities and experiences with Iraq and expand cooperation with it as a strategic partner.

Relations between Iran and Iraq can become a successful model for cooperation, he added.

“A number of corona diagnosis kits and other medical supplies will be delivered to the Iraqi Embassy in Tehran as a gift from Iran’s Ministry of Defense,” Hatami noted, wishing success to the Iraqi government in the fight against coronavirus.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran's military attache to Baghdad Second Brigadier General Mustafa Moradian held a meeting with the new Iraqi minister in Baghdad.

ZZ/ 4927242