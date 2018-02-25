Iran to reach self-sufficiency in potassium sulfate fertilizer by 2 years

"Out of the 100 thousand tons of seeds distributed annually in the country, we only import 200 tons and our goal is to produce seeds with up-to-date technology of the world,” said Hamid Rasouli the Managing Director of Agricultural Support Services Company on Sunday.

He made the remarks in the afternoon addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the International Agricultural Machinery Fair in Tehran.

"In our announcement plan for the Iranian year of 1396, we were in charge to distribute, 2,300,000 tons and 5 thousand tons of phosphate, potash and nitrogen fertilizers, which by the end of February we have provided 2 million and 100 thousand tons, and our contract has been concluded in this area,” recounted Mr.Rasouli.

“We also shipped and delivered nearly one million and 700 thousand tons of fertilizers,” he added.

Referring to the onset of spring cultivation in the country and the need for distribution of chemical fertilizers, he noted, “300,000 tons of nitrogen, phosphate and potassium fertilizers are stored to be gradually supplied to farmers.”

He also pointed out that despite the efforts made by some opportunist to make more profit with an increase in the price of urea manure, the prices will stay the same as the prices of the two years ago