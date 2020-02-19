Iran’s amb. urges Belgium, EU to adopt independent stance

In a meeting held late on Tuesday, Dehghani submitted his credentials to the director-general of Belgian Foreign Ministry's Formalities, Frans Schooner.

The new envy expressed hope that, as an ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he could take effective steps in strengthening the relations between the two countries and two nations.

Dehghani also expressed hope that Belgium, as one of the non-permanent members of the United Nations and facilitator of Resolution 2231, will continue its support and independent stance regarding the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA).

Belgian official, for her part, wished Dehghani success and stressed the need for promoting cooperation between the two nations.

