Syria’s Parliamentary election postponed for July 19

"In the framework of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country, the elections of deputies of the People’s Council, scheduled for May 20, 2020, are postponed to July 19," the decree said.

The election was initially scheduled for April 13 but due to the outbreak, it had been postponed to May 20. As the outbreak is still threatening Syrians across the country, the President has decided to once again postpone the event as a precautionary measure.

Syria's parliamentary elections are held every four years, with the last being in 2016.

Syrian Health Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that the number of coronavirus infections in the country has reached 45, 27 of them have recovered while three have died, according to SANA.

