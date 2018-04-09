Syrian airbase in Homs hit by missile attack

HOMS, Apr. 09 (MNA) – A T-4 airbase in the Syrian province of Homs has been hit by a missile strike, local media reported, suspecting the United States. However, Pentagon did not confirm the reports of involvement.

A Syrian T-4 airbase in the Homs province has been hit by rocket fire, according to SANA news. According to the agency, the strike caused casualties. It was also reported that the Syrian Air Defense Force opened fire on the upcoming missiles and intercepted several.

In contradiction with SANA news' reports, the source said that there were no casualties as a result of a missile strike, and the airbase did not suffer any material damage.

There is an unconfirmed footage circulating on social media which allegedly shows unidentified jets flying over Lebanon toward Syria.

There was no immediate confirmation on the origin of the objects or whether they were airplanes or missiles. This is also still not clear who's behind the attack.

However, a Pentagon representative told Sputnik that the US Defense Department is aware of the alleged US missile strike, but did not confirm the reports.

Pentagon later said in a statement that it is not carrying out airstrikes on Syria, denying the reports of the US attack. "At this time, the Department of Defense is not conducting air strikes in Syria. However, we continue to closely watch the situation and support the ongoing diplomatic efforts to hold those who use chemical weapons, in Syria and otherwise, accountable," the Pentagon’s statement reads. A source close to US administration also confirmed to Sputnik that US is not conducting military operations against Syria.

Israel military, which already bombed the T-4 airbase in February, refused to give any comments to Sputnik about the airstrike on the facility.

In turn, Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen broadcaster reported that the missiles were coming from the Mediterranean Sea through Lebanon.

SPUTNIK/MNA