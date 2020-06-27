EU rejects US lawmakers’ call to designate Hezbollah as terrorist org.

A group of American lawmakers in the House and Senate on Friday had urged the bloc to adopt the terrorist designation for Hezbollah’s political arm in addition to its military wing.

According to The Hill, A spokesperson for the European Union said they are aware of the letter and said the political wing of Hezbollah is “inevitable part of Lebanese political landscape.”

“Given the complexity of the political balance between communities in Lebanon and the overall fragile situation in the region, the EU remains convinced that engaging in a constructive dialogue with all political parties present in the country remains key to the stability of Lebanon and essential not only for the security of Europe but also for the Middle East,” the spokesperson said.

“The EU will continue to work with the whole Government of Lebanon,” he added.

EU has already designated the military wing of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization since 2013. In April, Germany decided to designate the political arm of Hezbollah as a terrorist entity, receiving backlash from Lebanon and other regional countries.

