At least 80 people killed in northeast Colombia

The ELN launched an assault in the northeastern Catatumbo region last Thursday on a group comprised of ex-members of the now-defunct FARC armed group who kept fighting after it disarmed in 2017.

Civilians were trapped in the middle, and by Sunday, it was estimated that “more than 80 people have lost their lives,” said Governor William Villamizar of the Norte de Santander department that includes Catatumbo.

The last toll on Saturday was estimated at 60 people, including seven former fighters from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), in five municipalities of the mountainous cocaine-producing region near the border with Venezuela.

MP/