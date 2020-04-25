Islamic Revolution Leader condoles demise of Ayatollah Amini

In a message on Saturday, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei praised Ayatollah Amini’s services to the Islamic Revolution in different fields, also noting that prominent scholar has always pursued acquiring and offering Islamic knowledge.

The Leader went on to express condolences to the honorable family of Ayatollah Amini and to the seminary society of Qom.

After suffering a long period of illness, the prominent religious scholar passed away in a hospital in the central city of Qom on Friday.

Ayatollah Amini was born in 1925 in Najafabad, Esfahan province. ‎Finishing his primary studies in Najafabad, he joined the Islamic Seminary of Esfahan in ‎‎1942. After completing his curriculum of religious studies in Esfahan, he joined the Islamic ‎Seminary of Qom in 1947, where he studied jurisprudence and principles under the tutorship of most eminent religious scholars of that period. ‎

Because of his special attitude and inclination towards the ‎sciences of psychology, child psychology, education and training, family-rights, family-ethics ‎and the narrations of Prophet Muhammad and the Infallible Imams, he pursued advanced ‎studies and research in these areas.‎

He also wrote many miscellaneous articles written on various issues, including ideological, ‎political, social, ethical and educational topics for presentation at national and international ‎seminars and conferences. ‎

Ayatollah Amini was also the secretary-general of the office of the Educational Research Centre of the Assembly of Experts, a ‎member of the Academic Council of the Islamic Seminary of Qom and the chief of Cultural ‎Affairs, a member of the board of trustees of the World Centre for Islamic Sciences, a ‎member of the board of trustees Imam al-Sadiq University in Tehran and a member of the ‎Supreme Council of the Ahl al-Bayt World Assembly.‎

