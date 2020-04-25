Ayatollah Amini passes away at 95

‎After suffering a long period of illness, the prominent religious scholar passed away in a hospital in the central city of Qom.

Ayatollah Amini was born in 1925 in Najafabad, Esfahan province. ‎

Finishing his primary studies in Najafabad, he joined the Islamic Seminary of Esfahan in ‎‎1942. After completing his curriculum of religious studies in Esfahan, he joined the Islamic ‎Seminary of Qom in 1947, where he studied jurisprudence and principles under the tutorship of most eminent religious scholars of that period. ‎

Because of his special attitude and inclination towards the ‎sciences of psychology, child psychology, education and training, family-rights, family-ethics ‎and the narrations of Prophet Muhammad and the Infallible Imams, he pursued advanced ‎studies and research in these areas.‎

He also wrote many miscellaneous articles written on various issues, including ideological, ‎political, social, ethical and educational topics for presentation at national and international ‎seminars and conferences. ‎

Ayatollah Amini was also the secretary-general of the office of the Educational Research Centre of the Assembly of Experts, a ‎member of the Academic Council of the Islamic Seminary of Qom and the chief of Cultural ‎Affairs, a member of the board of trustees of the World Centre for Islamic Sciences, a ‎member of the board of trustees Imam al-Sadiq University in Tehran and a member of the ‎Supreme Council of the Ahl al-Bayt World Assembly.‎

