Iran determined to achieve technology, knowledge: envoy

In a Friday tweet, Jalali wrote, “In addition to showing another dimension of the capability and self-confidence of Iranian youth, the successful launch of the Noor-1 satellite has sent a message to the world that Iran's determination to achieve the latest knowledge and technology is serious.”

“Noor-1 satellite will serve the development of science and technology in the civilian sector, intelligence monitoring, and defense deterrence,” he added.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has successfully launched the first military satellite by the domestically-built launcher Qassed (messenger) on Wednesday morning and placed it into the orbit at an altitude of 425km.

