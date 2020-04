TEHRAN, Apr. 18 (MNA) – Iran’s Ministry of Defense delivered three types of domestic UAVs to the Iranian Army on Saturday in a ceremony attended by top commanders, including Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, Commander of Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, and Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard.