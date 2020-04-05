1st India-Iran-Afghanistan intermodal transport operational under TIR convention

Secretary General Umberto de Pretto International Road Transport Union (IRU) congratulated the event saying that "Iran's Chabahar port can be a gateway for Indian goods to Afghanistan and central Asia."

"The Iranian gateway can accelerate the transporting procedures up to 20 percent with lower prices," he added.

“This first intermodal TIR transport from India along the Chabahar corridor is an exciting development in the region and goes to demonstrate the wider potential of intermodal TIR for shippers and transport operators around the world,” said IRU Secretary General.

This first TIR transport operation is based on the Chabahar transit agreement signed between India and Iran, and represents the initial step towards the full activation of the India-Iran-Afghanistan route.

In addition to linking Iran to Afghanistan, Central Asia, Russia and eventually Europe, Chabahar also is the only Iranian port with direct access to the Indian Ocean.

