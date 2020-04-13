US sanctions hurting Iranian nation, Iran's neighbors

"Sanctions as a blunt policy tool must be evaluated from the humanitarian point of view," the Turkish senior official wrote in an article published in the Washington Times under the title of “What We Do Today Will Define Tomorrow”.

"Many sanctions, including those against Iran hurt only the Iranian people but also their neighbors," he added.

"At a time of a pandemic this risk is even higher," Cavusoglu underlined.

"A global challenge requires a global response, first on the public health front and then in the economy, and over the long haul in reforming international institutions and the way countries support them. The relevant international institutions should assume an effective role in financial and medical equipment assistance. Protection of fragile communities, irregular migrants and refugees, and support to host countries are even more important now. Global supply networks and cargo transfers must run unhindered."

Presently, Iranian public health response to the coronavirus outbreak is severely impeded by the strict sanctions regime imposed on the country unilaterally by the United States since May 2019, resulting in an almost total economic blockade, the letter highlighted.

The Permanent Mission of Iran to the United Nations in a Sunday report called the US sanctions the “fifth column” of the pandemic by hampering Iran's efforts to contain the deadly virus.

The report added that any act whatsoever restricting the ability of a nation to tackle the crisis would let the disease spread like wildfire and consequently weaken the global fight against the pandemic.

