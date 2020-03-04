Iran volleyball to take on Tunisia in first step of Wagner cup

The 2020 edition of the event will be held with the participation of the host Poland, Iran, Argentina, and Tunisia from July 9 to 11. Poland has officially invited Iran to take part in the tournament.

Here is the match schedule of the competitions:

Thursday, July 9

Poland vs Argentina, 7:30 P.M. (local time)

Iran vs Tunisia, 10:00 P.M.

Friday, July 10

Poland vs Tunisia, 7:30 P.M.

Iran vs Argentina, 10:00 P.M.

Saturday. July 11

Argentina vs Tunisia, 7:30 P.M.

Poland vs Iran, 10:00 P.M.

The memorial is being held annually from 2003. Iran didn’t achieve a podium in any of its two participations in the tournament in 2012 and 2015.

The event is seen as a preparing campaign ahead of the 2020 Olympics. Iran is drawn along with Poland, Italy, Japan, Canada, and Venezuela in Pool A of the Olympics where volleyball competitions will be held from July 25 to August 9.

