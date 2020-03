Al-Zurfi heads the Nasr parliamentary grouping of former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi. He has also served as the Najaf governor.

Reports indicate that Salih has held a meeting with al-Zurfi and Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi today in Baghdad.

His appointment on Tuesday came more than two weeks after former Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Allawi withdrew his candidacy for the post, accusing political parties of obstructing him.

