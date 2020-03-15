'Cleaner' wins at Ringerike filmfest. in Norway

The Iranian short received a Jury Mention at the 7th edition of Ringerike International Youth Film Festival in Norway.

‘Cleaner’ is about a public toilet cleaner who is concerned about her pregnancy test on a normal day of her work.

Ringerike International Youth Film Festival showcases films made by young filmmakers 14-26 years of age from the entire world. The festival is an important platform for new talent and cinematic creativity, and accepts a broad selection of work made by young filmmakers in the categories: short fiction, documentaries, animation and music video.

'Cleaner' has so far taken part in several film festivals including 16th edition of Kinofilm & Manchester International Film Festival, and the 15th Beloit International Film Festival in the US.

