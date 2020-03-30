Iran’s new envoys to Malaysia, Thailand begin diplomatic activities

Iran’s new ambassador to Malaysia Ali Asghar Mohammadi has previously served as the Iranian Ambassador to the Philippines, and Director General Iranian Foreign Ministry Consular Affairs.

Seyyed Reza Nobakhti, the new ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Thailand, also arrived in Bangkok and started his activity.

He has previously served as Iran's ambassador to Côte d'Ivoire and head of the Department of Citizenship, Refugee Affairs and Immigration at Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

