Mar 25, 2020, 3:00 PM

Army is ready to confront any threat: Rear Admiral Sayyari

TEHRAN, Mar. 25 (MNA) – Deputy Coordinator of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said that the forces affiliated to Iran’s Army are ready to confront any threat.

He made the remarks on Wed. in the inaugural ceremony of Army’s 2,000-bed Convalescent Center and added, “concurrent with taking widespread and effective measures in promoting its military might, Iran’s Army is prepared to confront any threat.”

With monitoring coronavirus outbreak in China continucally, Iran’s Army health network set up Bio-Defense Headquarters in the General Staff of the Armed Forces and giant steps were taken in this regard, Sayyari highlighted.

Army forces of the country increased its activity in the wake of issuance of order by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to the General Staff of Armed Forces on reorganizing services to help promote healthcare system amid coronavirus outbreak in the country, he added.

