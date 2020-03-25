  1. Economy
CBI governor says part of Iranian frozen assets likely to be released

TEHRAN, Mar. 25 (MNA) – Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser Hemmati said on Wed. that part of Iran’s frozen assets will be likely released soon in cooperation with the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs which enables the country to contain spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Part of Iran's assets which had been frozen in some countries due to the US pressure will be possibly released thanks to the efforts made by the Iranian Foreign Ministry and the CBI, Hemmati stated on the sidelines of the cabinet session held in Tehran this morning.

The governor hoped that the released assets would be used for providing basic goods, medicine, medical equipment, and fundamental needs [as the country is fighting the coronavirus pandemic which has killed near 2,000 people in Iran].

CBI is seriously following up procurement of the basic goods and emergency supplies, Hemmati stressed.

He hoped that the country would witness an improved economy after defeating coronavirus.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected near 423,000 people across the world, while over 18,900 have been killed.

As of Wednesday, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 2,077 with 27,017 confirmed cases and 9,625 recovered.

