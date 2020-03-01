Isfahan province exports up 47% in 11 months

According to Koohestian, the figures show a 47% and 8% increase in terms of tonnage and value, respectively, in comparison with the corresponding period of last year.

He added that the province had a 5% share of Iran’s non-oil exports in the 11-month period, saying Isfahan produces offered 1,173 types of merchandise in 91 countries in the mentioned span.

The main exports included iron and steel, petroleum products, carpet, iron and steel products, dairy products, stone, cement and plastic.

Iraq ($598 million), China ($315 million), Afghanistan ($261 million), UAE ($197 million) and Pakistan ($148 million) were the top five destinations of Isfahan’s exports.

