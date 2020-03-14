Iraq's Joint Operations Command says 33 rockets fired at Taji base

The military found seven rocket launchers and 24 unused rockets in the nearby Abu Izam area, Iraq's Joint Operations Command said in a statement, and promised to arrest those responsible.

It announced that all necessary steps would be taken to track down the people who were behind this attack.

The statement said the US or other foreign forces should not use the attack as a pretext to take military action without Iraq's approval.

It called on all foreign troops to quickly implement a parliamentary resolution calling for their withdrawal.

A barrage of rockets has hit an Iraqi military base housing US-led coalition troops for the second time this week.

Three coalition service personnel - a British woman and two Americans - were killed in the first attack on Camp Taji on Wednesday. The US-led military coalition in Iraq said in a statement that 18 107mm Katyusha rockets struck the base and suggested they may have been fired from a truck.

In retaliation, the US launched a series of airstrikes on militia bases across Iraq's south, killing five Iraqi security forces and a civilian.

On Friday, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani said that it seems that there are similarities between the plan of the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and the US claim regarding the attack on Camp Taji.

