Multiple rockets hit US coalition-base camp in Taji, Iraq

This was the second time in a week that the base has been hit, security sources told Reuters.

A British woman and two Americans were killed in the first attack on the camp Taji, on Wednesday.

Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday summoned the Swiss envoy to Tehran, whose country represents US Interest Section in Iran over US President Donald Trump’s baseless remarks that Iran is responsible for attacks on a coalition base in Iraq.

“Swiss Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Markus Leitner was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Friday afternoon to receive an official note of protest regarding Donald Trump’s baseless remarks that the Islamic Republic of Iran was responsible for the attack on coalition forces in Camp Taji," Mousavi said on the same day.

“The meeting underscored that the US wrong policies in Iraq are causing the current tensions and that US officials, particularly Trump, cannot shirk this responsibility by baseless and dangerous statements,” he noted.

“The Swiss ambassador was also warned of any unwise action by the US and its consequences,” the Iranian diplomat said.

