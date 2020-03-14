  1. Politics
Iran summons Swiss envoy over US President’s remarks

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday summoned the Swiss envoy to Tehran, whose country represents US Interest Section in Iran over US President Donald Trump’s baseless remarks that Iran is responsible for attacks on a coalition base in Iraq.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi made the announcement on Saturday, saying, “Swiss Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Markus Leitner was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Friday afternoon to receive an official note of protest regarding Donald Trump’s baseless remarks that the Islamic Republic of Iran was responsible for the attack on coalition forces in Camp Taji.”

“At the meeting, the Swiss envoy was told that instead of baseless accusations, Trump should accept the US misguided policies toward the illegal presence of his troops in the region and killing Iraqi commanders and soldiers which have been the main cause of the Iraqi people's hatred of the United States,” Mousavi added.

“The meeting underscored that the US wrong policies in Iraq are causing the current tensions and that US officials, particularly Trump, cannot shirk this responsibility by baseless and dangerous statements,” he noted.

“The Swiss ambassador was also warned of any unwise action by the US and its consequences,” the Iranian diplomat said.

