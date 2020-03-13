Iraqi Resistance legitimate standing against US becomes obligatory: Al-Nujaba

Al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance, today, Friday, 3,13,2020, issuing a statement, severely condemned the strikes of the US occupying forces against the centres of the IPMF, special forces, Iraqi army bases and Karbala Airport, the attacks that violated the Iraqi sovereignty, reported al-Nujaba’s Centre for Communications and Media Affairs in Iran.

Declaring that if the US keeps on its insurgency and oppressions, it pushes the region into some conflicts that will lead to the change of the formula of confrontations based on the acts of the enemy, the statement, stresses, “In case what mentioned occurs, the Iraqi Resistance will no more regard standing against the US legitimate, but (religiously) obligatory."

Al-Nujaba, criticizing what uttered by those mercenaries enticed by receiving Dollars from the US embassy, declared, “The whole Resistance no longer can stand the aberrant statements of you cowards, your mouths should be shut so that the Resistance can finish its lawful project of ousting American and foreign Forces from this land.”

According to this report, the full text of the statement is as below:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

We will throw terror into the hearts of those who disbelieve because they attribute to God partners for which He revealed no sanction. Their lodging is the Fire. Miserable is the lodging of the evildoers. (Al Imran Surah, Verse no. 151).



The US, with its oppressing nature, its policy of violating laws and its forces unlawfully being based in the holy land of Iraq, is keeping on its crimes and aggressions against the centres of the IPMF and specific forces, Bases of the Iraqi Army and Karbala airport, a violation of the Iraqi sovereignty that has no counterpart in any other part of the world. However, media and official organisations have remained silent in this regard, and more strange is the silence of the Iraqi public figures and media organization, those that yesterday, and upon the attacks carried out against the occupying forces and the illegal presence of the US in Iraq, strongly objected; they vehemently objected, they are absolutely shameless as they produced great hues and cries on the former occasion.

The US keeping on its insurgency and oppressions is pushing the region into some conflicts that will lead to the change of the formula of confrontations based on the actions of the enemy; and in this case, the law of an eye for an eye will take the place of all laws of war, this situation will push most children of the Iraqi nation from the level of the legitimate resistance into the level of obligatory resistance, furthermore, it will once again activate all the combatants whom it has confronted before any other one, the ones whom it can never forget.

In its positions against American occupiers and their crimes, the whole Resistance can no longer stand the aberrant views of timid mercenaries, and the mouths of those uttering sludgy words and receiving ill-gotten money from the [US] embassy, the one that has shed the blood of innocent people, should be shut so that the Resistance can finish its lawful project of ousting American and foreign Forces from this land, and verily God is greater and stronger than the US and the fake dominance.

Al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance

