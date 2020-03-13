Iraq summons US, UK envoys to Baghdad over recent airstrikes

The US has carried out a series of airstrikes against multiple locations of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) on Friday night.

According to the latest reports, an airstrike had also hit an airport under construction in the holy city of Karbala, located about 100 kilometers (62 miles) southwest of Baghdad.

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahaf announced that the foreign ministry had summoned the US and British ambassadors to Baghdad over the latest airstrikes across the country.

The aggression has caused a lot of reaction among Iraqi politicians and parties, and this hostile act has faced a wave of condemnation.

Iraqi President Barham Salih also condemned the airstrikes, stressing that such attacks are a violation of national sovereignty and a systematic weakening of the country’s capabilities.

