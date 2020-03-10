Pursuing Gen. Soleimani’s assassination case, ‘a symbol of defending the oppressed’

He pointed to the salient characteristics and personality of Martyr Gen. Soleimani and his school of thought, which is based on the Islamic and revolutionary values, and added, “this terrorist act, committed by the US, has various international political, military, legal and judicial dimensions but the judiciary is responsible for investigating and following up its legal and judicial dimension.”

Referring to the measures taken in documenting and collecting the overt and covert documents of this criminal act, as the most necessary measure taken for the legal investigation of assassination case of Gen. Soleimani, Raeisi emphasized, “it is necessary that all relevant organizations should embark on collecting and presenting other documents of this case in the shortest time possible as requested by the special judges designated in this case.”

The US assassination of Iran’s top commander Gen. Soleimani has both criminal and legal aspect, the judiciary chief emphasized.

He then pointed to the measures taken by the Special Judicial Board of the case and added, “this judicial board consists of Tehran Prosecutor, head of International Branch of the Tribunal, deputy prosecutor general and special investigator and advisory board as well as one of the representatives in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Intelligence, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Human Rights Headquarters of the Judiciary.”

The US terrorist forces assassinated former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani and his companions in Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3 at the direct order of the US President Donald Trump.

