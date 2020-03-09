Iran should adopt ‘effective, deterrent’ stance against killing Muslims in India

“As a Muslim country, we have a bigger responsibility [than others] toward the ongoing disaster in India, and we should prioritize the humane and religious observations over other matters in this regard,” Molaverdi said in an interview with Mehr News Agency.

Referring to the Iranian foreign minister’s comments over the “organized violence” against the Indian Muslims, Molaverdi said, “This shows that the issue [of killing Muslims] is now high on the agenda of our foreign diplomacy.”

However, she stressed, “Our actions must be conducted in a way that is effective and deterrent so as to prevent the repetition of such crimes, and we need to set a clear policy over the issue on the regional and international level.”

She said that the ongoing disaster is of much importance that it is “imperative to both address this issue in the meetings of the member of the Organization of the Islamic Countries (OIC).”

“We should also, in some way, use other existing international mechanisms to tackle it," she added.

Molaverdi further noted that the public campaigns and civil parities and institutes can be effectively employed to condemn these crims and reach a proper solution as soon as possible.

Violence erupted in India following protests against a controversial citizenship law. More than 50 people, mostly Muslims, have been killed with more than 200 others injured. Passed in December 2019 the law paves a special path to Indian citizenship for migrants of nearly every prominent South Asian faith except for Islam.

It is considered the worst violence in Delhi since 1984, when more than 3,000 Sikh minority were killed following the assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Earlier last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif condemned the “the wave of the organized violence against Indian Muslims” and urged the Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of all Indians and not let “the senseless thuggery prevail.”

