EU states warned by N. Korea for condemnation of missile test

The remarks, as NK News reported, delivered in the form of a press statement by a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), hit back against a joint condemned by Britain, Germany, France, Estonia and Belgium on Thursday of the DPRK’s “continued provocations.”

Accusing those states of working in tandem with the United States to pressure North Korea, the statement defended what it called the “usual training of our military.”

“As the world all knows, Britain, France, and Germany since May 2019 have supported the US and took the lead in accusing us whenever we hold military training, with repeated absurd claims, saying such as ‘condemnation’ and that it is a ‘violation of UN resolution,'” the unnamed foreign ministry official said.

“How are we supposed to protect our country and hold in check the military power of the US and South Korea in front of our eyes?” the statement continued. “The illogical thinking and unreasonableness of these countries are increasingly resembling the United States, which is hostile to us.”

Monday’s test, later described by North Korean media as having been of “long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People’s Army” (KPA), was the country’s first of its kind this year and was overseen by Kim Jong Un.

MNA/PR